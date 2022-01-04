A motion to dissolve a preliminary injunction against the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex in a COVID-19 class-action lawsuit was continued Monday after an issue arose during the two-hour in-person hearing before a judge in Los Angeles court, according to a U.S. Attorney spokesman.

Defendants including Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, listed as the warden for the Lompoc federal prison, filed the motion to dissolve the preliminary injunction issued July 14, 2020 that identified inmates vulnerable to the coronavirus and began the process of release to home confinement.

The defendants filed the motion following a Dec. 10, 2021 decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals stating such preliminary injunctions expired 90 days after they were issued.

Judge Consuelo B. Marshall did not make a ruling, but instead gave plaintiffs’ attorneys a week to “brief an issue” that came up during the two-hour hearing Tuesday morning, according to U.S. Attorney spokesman Thom Mrozek, who did not specify the issue.

Five inmates at Lompoc FCC sued the defendants on May 16, 2020 for home confinement, alleging a poor response to an outbreak of the coronavirus that started in late March of that year, infecting about a 1,000 inmates.

Coronavirus cases have been rising with the new Omicron variant, which was first detected in Santa Barbara County on Dec. 29, health officials said.

As of Tuesday, the BOP listed seven active cases of the coronavirus at the prison, including five inmates and two staff, according to its website that tracks active cases.