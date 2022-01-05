A wiretap approved by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge in 2016 for the investigation into a series of Santa Maria-area killings linked to the international gang MS-13, cost taxpayers $283,285, federal data show.

The wiretap has been used in testimony during the ongoing trial of MS-13 defendants, and is the only wiretap approved for county use at the state level since 2016.

Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly approved the tap on Jan. 28, 2016 and extended it once for a total length of 52 days, although it was in actual operational use for 37 days, according to data provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

Data show that 285 individuals were intercepted in 5,437 calls on a single "portable device" during the tap, and among those calls, 798 of them are considered “incriminating."

The data is provided by U.S. Courts, which is required to provide a report on the number of wiretap applications in an annual report to Congress reach year.

Judicial transparency

Federal law requires federal and state judges to file a report to the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts for each wiretap application. Each report must be submitted within 30 days of the application's denial or expiration of the court order authorizing the wiretap (including its extensions) and must include information such as who applied for it, duration, type of device and its general location and type of investigation.

The requirement is found in Title III the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968, which was signed into law a year following two Supreme Court cases that limited the U.S. government's power to wiretap its citizens. Hawaii Sen. Hiram Fong opposed many of the title's provisions.

"In matters involving organized crime, electronic surveillance may be essential because of the shroud of secrecy that organized crime can and does command to the death," Fong said during a debate on May 8, 1968. "I urge Congress to limit the use of surveillance to the narrow areas of the national security and hardcore organized crime, and even to allow such surveillance to be conducted only by the [FBI]."

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen was the applicant for the January, 28 2016 wiretap, but whether the wiretap was funded by the state or federal government is not clear. Bramsen was not able to confirm the cost due to a gag order that prohibits officials in the case from speaking on it beyond what's filed publicly.

Wiretaps decline, encryption increases

Overall, wiretaps authorized by federal and state judges have increased in the last 25 years, even though their use is declining. Wiretaps, both state and federal, went from 1,186 in 1997, peaking at 4,148 in 2015 before declining to 2,377 in 2020, according to the available data posted online.

At the same time, the use of encryption to prevent eavesdropping has increased. The first recorded use of encryption blocking an intercepted call was in 2012, data show. Since 2012, the first year investigators recorded encryption blocking an intercepted phone call, officials logged 15 encrypted wiretaps, including four of those that could not be deciphered, compared to 398 in 2020, according to data.

Of those 398 encrypted wiretaps in 2020, officials were unable to decipher 383 of them, including 200 federal and 183 state wiretaps, data show.

In addition, data show state and local arrests have increased from 3,086 arrests and 542 convictions in 1997, to 6,574 arrests and 311 convictions in 2020, although some cases have not concluded.

Inside the courtroom

The eight defendants accused of being members of MS-13 were arrested as part of Operation Matador on March 3, 2016. The operation was the culmination of a years-long investigation into 10 gang-related killings in the area from 2013 to 2016.

The defendants are split between two trials being held simultaneously in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The Santa Maria defendants include Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, 27, Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, 33, Traquilino Robles Morales, 36, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, 33, and Luis German Mejia Orellana, 28, who each have been charged with several counts that include murder, gang conspiracy and firearms offenses. Opening arguments in their trial began Nov. 16.

The Santa Barbara defendants Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, 37, Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, 29, and Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez, 31. That trial is currently in jury selection. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The majority of costs for the SMPD's wiretap operation - $180,496 - paid for manpower including Spanish translator Levis Mora, of Nicaragua, who testified on Dec. 16.

Mora was the "principal" translator among several in the wiretap room who listened to intercepted phone calls which came in a "package," and different calls were assigned to separate translators, he testified. Some words were difficult to understand and Mora had to conduct some internet research to find their meanings, he added.

Defendants allegedly used coded words to reference certain things, including the world "lleca," which investigators determined was an anagram of "calle", or street; and the word "grillo," or cricket, which they believed referred to cocaine.

"We came up with the word because of the conversations throughout the investigation," Mora said.

The trial was postponed Monday due to rising COVID-19 infections and is scheduled to resume Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 8 of Superior Court, according to records.