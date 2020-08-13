Music teacher who taught in the Santa Ynez Valley pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

A former flute teacher who taught programs in Southern California, including in the Santa Ynez Valley, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal child pornography-related charge, according to a U.S. Attorney spokesman.
John Edward Zeretzke, 61, of Ventura appeared by video conference in Los Angeles federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography stemming from his communication with a female victim over the internet in 2016 and 2017, according to spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.
The plea came as a result of an agreement between prosecutors.
The charge stemmed from Zeretzke's use of a computer and the internet to communicate with a female minor between December 2016 and February 2017, and that he coerced her into producing child pornography, according to McEvoy, who added that the victim did not live in California at the time.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, although prosecutors recommended he serve 18 years that will run concurrently with an 18-year state prison sentence he received last month, according to McEvoy.
Zeretzke was sentenced to state prison in July after pleading guilty in Orange County to six counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with minors under the age of 14. He is currently in federal custody.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Zeretzke on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles federal court.
The state charges stemmed from alleged evidence that Zeretzke recorded himself ejaculating into flutes and distributing them to five girls at elementary schools in Southern California, and took pictures of them playing the flutes, according to the Associated Press.
The founder of Flutes Across the World, Zeretzke taught several local programs, including at the Wildling Museum in the Santa Ynez Valley, where he taught in May 2014, and at Circle V Ranch, where he taught from 2011 to 2015.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — When deputies approached a vehicle they stopped because it was allegedly swerving and its driver was suspected of being under the influence about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, they detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle occupied by a man and a woman.
They also allegedly discovered a 5-year-old girl asleep and not properly restrained in the backseat, and a search of the vehicle allegedly yielded an open container of about 5 grams of cannabis.
The man was cited for suspicion of having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle, and Child Welfare Services was notified of the improperly restrained child.
Friday, July 24
INCIDENT — About 10 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Glennora Way in Buellton reported people were trying to break into his vehicles.
INCIDENT — About 10:27 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Jennilsa Lane in Solvang reported someone had cut lights off a string 9 feet high on the west side of his property by a recreational vehicle.
The man subsequently replaced the lights and installed two cameras in the area.
INCIDENT — About 11:25 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Kendale Place in Buellton reported someone had stolen miscellaneous items from inside her unlocked vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.
INCIDENT — While on routine patrol of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure just after 11 a.m., a deputy contacted two men and a woman and found one of the men was on probation after being convicted of driving under the influence.
However, he found the woman was wanted on a $15,000 misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear, being a felon in possession of a stun gun and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She was also allegedly in possession of 8 grams of suspected heroin, two hypodermic syringes loaded with suspected heroin, a metal spoon with a residue of suspected heroin and a methamphetamine pipe.
The woman was issued a citation for the warrant and suspicion of possessing the drugs and paraphernalia and was released.
INCIDENT — Deputies went to the 2200 block of Hill Haven Road about 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a man brandishing a knife at another man during an argument.
The suspect was contacted and allegedly admitted brandishing the knife during the confrontation. Deputies allegedly located the knife in his van and booked it as evidence.
A report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office recommending charges be filed against the suspect for brandishing a deadly weapon.
Thursday, July 23
ARREST — At about noon, deputies began searching the area around Albertsons in Buellton for Drake Pettersen, for whom the U.S. Marshals Services had issued an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies subsequently learned Pettersen had made his way to the 1900 block of Highway 246, west of Buellton, and while en route to the area a woman flagged down a deputy to report a man had walked past her on his way into a women’s restroom.
Through a window, the deputy was able to see the man matched Pettersen’s description and, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol K9 unit, convinced the man to come out and surrender.
Because Pettersen was reported to be heavily under the influence of an intoxicating agent, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR ambulance crews responded to attend to him prior to his arrest.
ARREST — Deputies were again called to the area near Albertsons in Buellton around 6:45 p.m. to locate a man the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department suspected of kidnapping two children.
Ventura County deputies described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a shaved head and a tattoo that said “Ivan” on his right forearm who might be driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer.
Deputies located the suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Cervantes, sitting in his SUV in the parking lot and detained him, but did not find the two children he was suspected of kidnapping.
It was later determined there was no kidnapping when Ventura County deputies located the two children at the Gaviota rest stop on the southbound side of Highway 101.
Cervantes was cited for a misdemeanor arrest warrant issued by Santa Barbara County as well as for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was released.
However, he was arrested by Ventura County deputies on a felony warrant issued by that county.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — Deputies were responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang about 7:30 a.m. when they were advised the vehicle had been located unoccupied on Ballard Canyon Road.
The registered owner arrived at the scene and found no damage to the vehicle but told deputies two speakers, two cellphones, a stereo amplifier and a string of LED lights were missing, which he valued at a total of $1,440.
He was unable to provide any suspect information but admitted he had left they keys in the unlocked vehicle, which was released to him at the scene.
INCIDENT — A woman contacted by deputies in her vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 11:20 a.m. was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was released.
INCIDENT — A man whose vehicle was stopped by deputies at Edison and Pine streets in Santa Ynez about 1:10 p.m. was cited for suspicion of an unlawful display of vehicle registration.
INCIDENT — During a traffic stop about 4:40 p.m. at Edison Street and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, a man was allegedly found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped about 12:15 a.m. at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang for having an inoperative brake light, a records check confirmed the driver’s license had been suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for failure to appear in court.
During an inventory search of her vehicle, deputies allegedly found two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe containing a white residue.
The woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and driving with an inoperative brake light. She was released, but her vehicle was towed away.
ARREST — Two people sitting in their vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort were contacted about 2 p.m. by deputies, who conducted a probation search and allegedly found methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the vehicle.
Trevor Lee also was allegedly found in possession of a wallet and credit cards belonging to another person, and he allegedly told deputies he picked up the wallet after observing its owner being arrested in Taft.
He and his companion Janette Starks were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and theft of found property. The vehicle was towed away.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man who was sleeping in his car at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:40 p.m. and allegedly spotted a methamphetamine pipe in a bag attached to the driver’s-side door.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a hide-a-key container under the steering wheel.
The driver was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle at Mission Drive and Fourth Place in Solvang just before 10 p.m. for having an inoperative brake light and found the driver as well as his passengers had suspended driver’s licenses.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up multiple containers of suspected methamphetamine, and the driver was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and having an inoperable brake light.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — A man in his early 20s wandering around the Maribelle Inn in the 400 block of First Street in Solvang let himself into one of the unlocked rooms and was escorted off the property by a hotel representative about 3:45 p.m.
The man was then spotted running from the rear parking lot, where he dropped a set of keys that were turned over to deputies for booking as found property.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — A younger man riding a skateboard in the First Bank parking lot on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang and an older man who told him to leave allegedly got into a fight over the issue, but both declined to seek prosecution against the other.
ARREST — After a vehicle nearly struck deputies’ patrol car about 11:30 p.m. at Quail Valley Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, they allegedly found driver Nathan Duckworth was under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested.
Thursday July 16
INCIDENT — After deputies made a traffic enforcement stop about 12:20 a.m., at Sagunto and Edison Streets in Santa Ynez, they discovered the driver allegedly had a suspended license and was in possession of heroin, a passenger was allegedly in possession of an open container of alcohol and a methamphetamine pipe, another passenger was allegedly in possession of hypodermic syringes used to inject illegal narcotics, and a fourth passenger was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and a straw used to snort narcotics.
All four were cited on suspicion of the various violations and were released at the scene
Wednesday, July 15
ARREST — After citizens called about 9 a.m. to report a man screaming and yelling near the intersection of Alisal Road and Mission Drive in Solvang, deputies found Kenneth Scott Hibbs, 54, a county transient.
Hibbs initially identified himself as Lord Kenneth Scoot Hibbs VIII, but a records check found a $15,000 misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — A man told deputies he parked his Ford minibus at the U-Haul lot in the 600 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton about three weeks earlier, and when he went to check on the vehicle he discovered someone had cut off and stolen the catalytic converter.
Although the lot has security cameras, they were not functioning at the time, so deputies had no suspects in the case.
A rash of catalytic converter thefts has been reported in the county in recent weeks, particularly in the Goleta Valley area.
Tuesday, July 14
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a Hispanic man and woman who entered the Valley Fresh grocery store at 608 Alamo Pintado Road about 7:30 a.m. and stole a bottle of Patron tequila.
INCIDENT — About 1:20 p.m., deputies assisted Santa Barbara County Fire Department as they responded to a grass fire on the west side of Highway 101 north of Jonata Park Road.
The fire spread eastward into the center median and appeared to be moving quickly, so deputies began notifying adjacent residents while the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans closed the right-hand southbound lane of the freeway.
However, County Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting the burn to an area about 75 yards by 35 yards, and deputies were released about an hour later.
Monday, July 13
ARREST — Deputies were called to the intersection of First Street and Elverhoy Way in Solvang shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate a report of a man walking in the roadway and throwing a backpack.
The man identified himself as Joshua Cain, but deputies were unable to find a match to someone of that name with the information he provided, and when he was asked simple questions, he allegedly was unable to articulate coherent answers and exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated on drugs in public and booked into County Jail.
INCIDENT — A vehicle stolen in Lompoc was recovered in the 1400 block of Aarhus Drive in Solvang after it was parked there with its windows rolled down for three days.
The registered owner was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Avenue of Flags in Buellton about 6:35 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run involving a woman whose vehicle towing a trailer struck a gas pump at the 76 gas station.
The woman, identified as Christina Linn, gave her phone number to the station manager, then allegedly began yelling at him and drove away. Leaving the gas station, deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle parked behind Motel 6 on McMurray Road with a woman inside and a man standing outside.
When deputies questioned Linn about the hit-and-run, she allegedly became aggressive and challenged deputies to a fight, and as she was being detained in handcuffs, she alleged kicked one deputy and tried to kick another.
Speaking with the man, identified as Ryan Hebert, deputies discovered a warrant for his arrest had been issued in Shasta County.
Hebert was arrested on the warrant, Linn was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, and both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Linn’s vehicle and trailer were towed away.
Sunday, July 12
ARREST — A Salinas couple was arrested about 1:10 p.m. after their vehicle was stopped by deputies for having expired registration at Sanja Cota and Edison Street in Santa Ynez.
Leslie Kasden, 52, and Michael Borg, 609, were allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, and a search allegedly revealed 1 gram of methamphetamine hidden in Kasden’s bra and 20 grams of meth in her purse.
Kasden and Borg were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — A man having an argument with a woman about 7:15 p.m. in a car parked in the street brought deputies to the 600 block of Roskilde Drive in Solvang, where, they said, they detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from the driver’s window.
The driver allegedly admitted to having cannabis and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and to having one drink at 8:30 a.m.
However, a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up three open containers of alcohol and approximately 28.7 grams of cannabis. The driver also had difficulty performing field sobriety tests and allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.105%.
He was subsequently cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and was released.
