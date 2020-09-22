Nearly all Santa Barbara County Jail inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered

All but one Santa Barbara County Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 during a recent outbreak have recovered from the virus, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The inmates were tested between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7, with the majority of them asymptomatic, according to spokesman Raquel Zick.

During that period, sheriff's officials offered to test all of the inmates housed in the jail, completing more than 500 tests.

The remaining inmate infected with coronavirus is medically isolated in a negative-pressure cell and is being monitored regularly, according to Zick.

A total of 84 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, including 77 who contracted the disease inside the jail and seven who were confirmed positive for the virus upon intake.

Sheriff Bill Brown thanked WellPath health-care workers, who are contracted to provide medical care to inmates, custody staff and the County Public Health Department for controlling the outbreak.

"Their remarkable collective efforts resulted in the rapid containment of the virus," Brown said. "We continue to take every reasonable precaution possible to maintain the safety of those who are in our custody and care, as well as our employees and contract staff."