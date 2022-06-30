Officials at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office have launched a tattoo removal program at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria as a way to help inmates reintegrate back into society by removing body art deemed socially unacceptable, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The program was made possible through a partnership with Dr. John Baeke and Dr. Bernard Weinstock, who attended special training on how to use the tri-beam Laser removal machine, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said the first tattoo removal was performed by Weinstock on Wednesday for an inmate at the jail.

The program is offered by the NBJ Inmate Services Program, which plans to offer tattoo removals to inmates free of charge, with appointments on a weekly basis, according to Zick.

There is, however, criteria that inmates have to meet. Qualifying criteria includes participating in rehabilitation programs, no current discipline reports and sentencing must be finalized with sufficient confinement time to complete the tattoo removal process, according to Zick.

In 2018, pre-release tattoo removal programs were launched at the Folsom Women’s Facility and the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in Sacramento under a contract with the California Prison Industry Authority, according to nonprofit Jails to Jobs.

Large demand for the program led to its expansion to 21 state prison facilities with $6.4 million in funding over the next four years, which will be administered by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, records show.