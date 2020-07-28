Officials defend methods used in Lompoc prison's response to COVID-19

Officials took "significant measures" to protect inmates and the public while containing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesman, despite criticism contained in a recent Inspector General's report.

The report, released Thursday, found that among other things, ineffective screening for inmates and staff, preexisting staff shortages and lack of permanent leadership may have led to deficiencies in the prison's response to the outbreak.

Additionally, the prison's ability to release inmates considered at risk for coronavirus in order to limit its spread was extremely limited, the report said.

The report was based on remote inspections conducted between April 23 and May 1 in response to the rising cases of coronavirus, which infected at least 53 staff members, 912 inmates, and killed four inmates. At one point the prison complex had among the highest rates of infection in the federal prison system.

Part of the prison's response to the outbreak was placing inmates on 24-hour lockdown for an unspecified period of time starting on April 20, according to the report, a practice which was criticized for its potential to create mental health issues among inmates.

"Inmates were confined to their cells for 24 hours a day without recreation, which is more restrictive than conventional Special Housing Unit placement," the report said. "Such restrictions can raise significant mental health issues."