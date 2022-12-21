One man was injured and another man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.

Details were sketchy Wednesday, but CHP Officer Maria Barriga said a 26-year-old Santa Maria man was driving a 1994 Acura southbound on Highway 101 when he lost control of the car, which went into the center divider.

The car rolled and then landed back on its wheels in the right-hand southbound lane, where it was struck by a southbound 2012 Honda, driven by a 35-year-old man, Barriga said.

After the impact, the Acura ended up off the side of the road, and the Honda landed on its roof.

Both southbound lanes were blocked by the wreckage, and traffic was detoured around the scene via the highway shoulder, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.

Barriga said the Honda driver complained of pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Acura driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, taken to a hospital to be medically cleared and was then booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

Names of the drivers were not available Wednesday.