One man is dead and another is under arrest following a shooting Friday night on North Fourth Street in Lompoc, police said.
Lompoc Police Department officers called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on reports of a shooting about 11:25 p.m. found a 22-year-old man on the ground with bullet wounds, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Officers performed live-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over, Magallon said, adding the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name was not released, pending notification of next of kin.
Detectives identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Benito Martinez, who was later arrested at the Lompoc Police Station in the early morning hours Saturday, Magallon said.
He said the investigation is continuing and asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341.