One inmate died but two were resuscitated after apparently overdosing on fentanyl this week in separate incidents at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
The dead inmate was identified as Santa Maria resident Edgar Mescua Estrada, 37, also known as Edgar Estrada Amezcua, who was arrested by sheriff’s deputies May 5 on suspicion of felony obstruction of a peace officer, violating a domestic violence restraining order and possession of a controlled substance.
He had been placed on a hold for felony violation of probation from a previous conviction of child cruelty and was being held without bail.
The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of custody deputies were credited for reversing the other two overdoses, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
At about 9:06 p.m. Wednesday, custody deputies were alerted by an inmate that a cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive, and they arrived to find the inmate lying on the ground unconscious and turning blue.
Deputies radioed Wellpath, which provides medical services at the jail, and began lifesaving measures, including administering two doses of naloxone, which can reverse opioid overdoses, Zick said.
Wellpath medical arrived and administered two additional rounds of naloxone and continued life-saving measures while County Fire Department and American Medical Response units were en route.
When AMR arrived, the inmate had regained consciousness and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care, Zick said.
A few hours later, at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, custody deputies were called to D Unit again for a medical emergency and found an unconscious inmate.
While deputies were administering life-saving measures, other deputies cleared the cells of remaining occupants and discovered another unconscious inmate, Zick said.
With County Fire and AMR units en route, custody deputies administered seven rounds of naloxone and performed CPR on the first inmate, identified as Estrada, and when AMR arrived its medical technicians continued life-saving efforts.
However, they were unable to revive Estrada, and he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m., Zick said.
Meanwhile, custody deputies administered six doses of naloxone and performed CPR on the second inmate, who eventually regained consciousness and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
Zick said although Estrada’s death appears to be an overdose, the Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident, and the Sheriff-Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
“Sadly, today’s jail overdoses and death appear to be the result of an illicit opioid, probably fentanyl, proving that this scourge upon our community and our nation extends to even the most secure area of our county,” Sheriff Bill Brown said.
“We will be conducting full criminal and administrative investigations and a review of our protocols to keep contraband out of our jails, but this tragedy also reinforces our need to work together as a community to address the vexing problem of opioid abuse through enhanced prevention, enforcement and treatment efforts.”
He said the death is an example of the danger of fentanyl use and the importance of carrying naloxone and recognizing the signs of overdose, including someone being difficult to wake up, having slowed breathing, exhibiting confusion and having blue or pale lips and fingernails.
For more information about fentanyl overdose and how to obtain naloxone, visit www.fentanylisforeversb.org.