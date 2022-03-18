Attorneys in Santa Barbara completed their opening statements earlier this week for three men in the second MS-13 murder trial in which the defendants are accused of killing several people across the Santa Maria Valley between 2013 and 2016.

The trial for three defendants, including Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez, 31, Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, 37 and Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, 30, began with jury selection in November.

Opening statements for the prosecution were held on March 11 and defense attorneys completed theirs on Monday, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Duncan.

The three defendants are each charged with numerous counts of murder and gang conspiracy. They were arrested as part of Operation Matador, a sting operation executed on March 3, 2016, following a three-year investigation into 10 killings and 14 attempted killings in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.

Five additional defendants — Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, 27, Tranquilino Robles Morales, 37, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, 33, Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, 34, and Luis German Mejia Orellana, 28 — also were arrested as part of the sting operation and are currently on trial in Santa Maria.

In December 2020, Superior Court Judge John McGregor split the defendants into two groups, citing violations of their constitutional rights, with five being tried in Santa Maria, while three are being tried in Santa Barbara.

Opening statements for the five Santa Maria defendants began on Nov. 16, court records show. Each trial is expected to last about a year.