Paul, Ruben Flores plead not guilty to murder charges in Kristin Smart case

The father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance and suspected death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart pleaded not guilty to murder charges Monday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Paul Flores, 44, of San Pedro, pleaded not guilty to murder and his father Ruben Flores, 80, of Arroyo Grande, pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact before Judge Craig Van Rooyen. Both defendants spoke from the County Jail remotely by video and appeared with their attorneys, Bob Sanger and Harold Mesick, respectively.
Van Rooyen upheld Paul Flores’ no-bail amount, but agreed to reevaluate the $250,000 bail set for Ruben Flores at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing the possibility that he could spend the maximum legal penalty of three years for a conviction in pretrial detention due to lengthy case proceedings.
“Pretrial detention is the exception, not the rule,” Van Rooyen said. “We should not be punishing people before the case is proven against them.”
Paul Flores was arrested on April 13 and charged with murder the next day by the District Attorney’s Office, which also accuses him of killing Smart while trying to rape her.
Ruben Flores was arrested on the same day and is accused of hiding Smart’s body, which has never been located. She was declared legally dead in 2002. The arrests came after sealed search warrants were signed by a Superior Court judge.
Starting on the same day as the arrests, sheriff's officials searched Ruben Flores’ home in the 700 block of White Court in Arroyo Grande for two days, using power tools and other equipment, but did not release any new information.
During Monday's hearing, the judge approved the Wednesday hearing over the objection of Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, who called Ruben Flores’ bail amount “woefully insufficient” and requested a no-bail amount.
Without getting into specific information contained in the sealed warrant affidavits, both attorneys made their cases. Van Rooyen approved a gag order for the case on April 15, which prevents officials and attorneys from making public statements about the case outside of court, except for times and dates of hearings.
“Ruben Flores is a fine, upstanding member [of] his community,” Mesick said, citing his ties to the area, military service and lack of criminal history. “His criminal history is pristine. He’s never been arrested, he’s never been charged, he’s never been in custody.”
In addition, Mesick cited his client’s medical issues, including recent triple bypass surgery, diabetes and more than a dozen prescription medications.
“He’s a medical nightmare for the jail and I believe if he remains in custody very much longer, this case will resolve, unfortunately, by his unnatural death,” Mesick said.
Peuvrelle cited public safety reasons and “common sense” that Ruben Flores should not get reduced bail, arguing he could interfere with the investigation or tamper with evidence if released.
Without getting into specifics, Mesick referenced and downplayed the soil evidence contained in the warrant affidavit, saying there could be numerous reasons why there could be a section of disturbed soil near the foundation of Ruben Flores’ house.
Peuvrelle, however, said that Mesick “ignores the logical conclusion to what was found” at the White Court residence.
Ruben Flores is scheduled to reappear for a bail hearing in Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Department 5.
Both defendants are scheduled to reappear for preliminary hearing motions at 1:30 p.m. on May 17 and again at 1:30 p.m. on June 21 in Superior Court.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores at the Cal Poly campus where Kristin Smart was last seen in 1996.
Photos of the Paul Flores arrest was displayed at the press conference in Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.
San Luis Obispo residents gather at Cal Poly to witness a press conference of the Kristin Smart case.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff department unviel photos of Kristin Smart and the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores at Cal Poly Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the media from Los Angeles to Sacramento attend the press conference at Cal Poly SLO Tuesday afternoon.
Chris Lambert creator of the Your Own Backyard Kristin Smart podcast speaks with the public at the press conference at Cal Poly Tuesday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Cal Poly students react to the news from County Sheriffs of the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores Tuesday
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff personnel continue to search the home of Ruben Flores in Arroyo Grande Tuesday.
Local community members wait for developments in front of Ruben Flores's house in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo Sheriff personnel search the backyard.
Balloons wrap around the billboard of Kristin Smart in Arroyo Grande after the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores Tuesday.
