Paul, Ruben Flores plead not guilty to murder charges in Kristin Smart case

The father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance and suspected death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart pleaded not guilty to murder charges Monday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Paul Flores, 44, of San Pedro, pleaded not guilty to murder and his father Ruben Flores, 80, of Arroyo Grande, pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact before Judge Craig Van Rooyen. Both defendants spoke from the County Jail remotely by video and appeared with their attorneys, Bob Sanger and Harold Mesick, respectively.

Van Rooyen upheld Paul Flores’ no-bail amount, but agreed to reevaluate the $250,000 bail set for Ruben Flores at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing the possibility that he could spend the maximum legal penalty of three years for a conviction in pretrial detention due to lengthy case proceedings.

“Pretrial detention is the exception, not the rule,” Van Rooyen said. “We should not be punishing people before the case is proven against them.”

Paul Flores was arrested on April 13 and charged with murder the next day by the District Attorney’s Office, which also accuses him of killing Smart while trying to rape her.