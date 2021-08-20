A few threats made by a Pioneer Valley High School student via social media this week were determined to be a hoax by the Santa Maria Police Department and campus officials, a school district spokesman said.
Pioneer Valley officials contacted police earlier this week after learning a couple of students in a class viewed a video that showed a gun in a backpack, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
As a precautionary measure, police searched the area, but no weapon was found and the school was not locked down, Klein said.
But during the investigation, police and school officials connected the social media platform to a specific student, subsequently determining the gun was a fake and the videos were apparently taken at a home, not on campus.
Klein said the student was removed from school and will face disciplinary action from the district, and while the staff has been informed and parents and guardians will be notified, no additional information will be released due to confidentiality laws.
“The SMJUHSD would like to remind everyone that irresponsible use of social media can result in serious consequences for the responsible party,’’ Klein said. “This kind of activity will not be tolerated. We ask parents to please discuss the responsible use of social media [with their children].’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.