Police: Man arrested in Santa Maria had fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth, cash

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest Friday in Santa Maria.
Michael Jolly was taken into custody by members of the Santa Maria Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, which had reportedly observed Jolly behaving suspiciously in the 200 block of East Main Street.
When officers contacted Jolly, he tried to discard a backpack, according to Santa Maria police.
Officers retrieved the backpack and reported finding drugs, cash and flare gun.
All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun.
Jolly was arrested for transportation of drugs and possession of drugs for sale. The $700 in cash was seized pending asset forfeiture, according to police.
Jolly was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex charges following a lengthy investigation by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives into the case of a Buellton man who is also accused of sexually abusing minors, a spokeswoman said
A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft-related charges Thursday hours after crashing a car in a Los Olivos neighborhood, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Lompoc man on three counts in connection to a head-on collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base that killed a Santa Maria man and seriously injured a Santa Maria woman, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman.
Arrests by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies decreased over the last decade while uses of force during law enforcement and custody operations decreased and increased, respectively, between 2017 and 2019, according to statistics released on Tuesday.
Jerald Tucker was apprehended by Lompoc Police officers around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday. He is facing charges of being both a felon and a gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, evading police, vehicle theft and parole violation.
One Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employee is hospitalized with COVID-19, while four additional employees, including three custody staff and a patrol deputy, have tested positive for the disease and are self-isolating at home, according to a spokeswoman.