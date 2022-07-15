Santa Barbara County jails are projected to house 800 to 900 inmates for the remainder of the decade unless new policies are adopted to divert more inmates, reduce the length of jail stays, expand electronic monitoring, reduce the number of probationers returning and transfer inmates sooner.
If all five recommended policies were adopted, the jail population could be reduced to around 600 inmates, according to a report from a consultant.
However, Sheriff Bill Brown warned the county should not reduce the number of available beds because of the need to retain the ability to separate inmates in times of pandemic and to allow for spikes in crime as well as state mandates that affect the number of people incarcerated.
The Board of Supervisors this week heard a report on efforts to improve and streamline the criminal justice system as well as the jail population projections and proposed policies that would reform the criminal justice system and reduce the number of inmates.
Michael Wilson of MW Consulting told supervisors the jail population was hovering around 1,000 inmates prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that number dropped to a low of around 600 during the pandemic, then rose to about 800 by October 2021.
Wilson noted, however, that while the number of bookings fell, the average length of inmates’ stays rose.
One unknown factor is how the new Northern Branch Jail will affect the number of bookings.
Santa Maria police have had a lower rate of bookings than Santa Barbara, likely because of the time lost and costs incurred to transport arrestees to the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.
But with the Northern Branch Jail now open in Santa Maria, the number of bookings could increase because of the short transport time and resulting lower costs.
Cheryl Ellsworth, a retired Riverside County Superior Court judge who has been coordinating the county’s efforts, said the criminal justice partners are already working on some aspects of the five recommended policy changes.
She said the goal is to focus on the two easiest options — expanding the use of electronic monitoring and reducing the length of stay for those awaiting transfer to state prisons or state hospitals — then work on the remaining three, which will require a little more planning.
“We’ve just done something in this county that’s quite profound,” Ellsworth said of the electronic monitoring, nothing the Probation Department and Sheriff’s Office have agreed on a memorandum of understanding to provide joint sentencing options for certain individuals.
She said it’s time to declare “no more of these continuances” for individuals awaiting transfers to state facilities.
“It’s time to clamp up on that and have judges and DAs and defense attorneys say, ‘This is your time. You’re going to go to state prison. That’s what’s been determined,’ as opposed to elongating that process and putting people into our system for too long when they belong other places,” Ellsworth said.
The county is currently in the process of evaluating the Main Jail’s needs and potential with plans to renovate the facility, and Janette Pell, General Services director, said the process could reduce the total number of jail beds to less than the 1,034 anticipated when the Northern Branch Jail was built.
But Brown warned supervisors against reducing the number of beds through the renovation process.
“There’s still going to be a basic underlying need for jail space and incarceration for inmates who commit more serious offenses … that relate specifically to if they’re violent or crimes against persons,” Brown said.
“The number of beds that we have should not equate to the number of inmates that we have in jail,” he said, repeating a warning he’s delivered before.
Ideally, he said, a jail should be operated at no more than 85% of capacity. That means for 850 inmates, a jail should have a capacity of 1,000 beds. With 900 beds, the jail could house 765 inmates, and with 800 beds, the number would drop to 680.
As of Tuesday, the county had 791 inmates in custody, with 330 in the Northern Branch Jail and the remaining 461 in the Main Jail.