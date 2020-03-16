Public Defender's Office urges defendants to stay out of courtroom to curb coronavirus spread

The Santa Barbara County Public Defender on Monday requested that defendants in all criminal cases contact its office to have attorneys make court appearances for them as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The move was made to encourage social distancing as a measure to stop the community transmission of the coronavirus inside Superior Court locations, according to County Public Defender Tracy Macuga.

The first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County came on Sunday after a 60-year-old North County resident with no recent travel and no underlying health condition was tested, according to Dr. Henning Ansorg, a county public health officer.

“Our goal is to assist the Public Health Department in implementing the recommended social distancing measures," Macuga said. "Unfortunately, our courtrooms are often standing room only.