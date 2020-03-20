Public Defender's Office urges release of jail inmates most at risk for COVID-19

At least 50 people have been identified as prioritized for release and among those, five people have been secured for release with the agreement of the District Attorney's Office, said Deputy Public Defender Lea Villegas.

The inmates would have likely been released last week had it not been for the court closure, Villegas added.

County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said no inmates with existing sentences will be released for the time being.

"If I am called upon to weigh in on such a decision, ensuring public safety and justice for all remain my two highest priorities," Dudley said.

The Sheriff's Office, which is in charge of the early release program, said inmates "have and continue" to be released, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Sheriff's Office said patrol deputies have been encouraged to exercise discretion when making arrests because of the coronavirus, Zick said.

However, Villegas said her office is still seeing people who have been arrested and can't afford bail.

It's not clear how many have been or will be released. A follow-up email seeking comment from the Sheriff's Office wasn't immediately returned.