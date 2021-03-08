Santa Barbara County, Chumash reach settlement over Camp 4 property assessment

A settlement has been reached between Santa Barbara County officials and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, who lost a Superior Court challenge last year over a $175,000 refund in taxes it sought to recover from a 2015 assessment of its Camp 4 property.

In the settlement, which was dated Jan. 14 and obtained Friday, county officials agreed to keep the original Jan. 1, 2015, assessment of four parcels comprising the 1,400-acre Camp 4 to $34,898,645 but reassess the same property at a taxable fair market value of $29 million at its Jan. 1, 2016, lien date.

As a result of the settlement, the Chumash won't pursue any further action after dismissing its 2015 challenge seeking to reduce assessment, which was subsequently denied by the Assessment Appeals Board in May 2018 and resulted in a civil complaint filed Oct. 31, 2018.

The complaint led to a four-day virtual bench trial that concluded Oct. 29, 2020, and was presided over by Judge Jed Beebe, who ruled in favor of the county.

Chumash officials declined to comment for the story. Santa Barbara County counsel did not respond to an email seeking comment.

In the civil complaint, the Chumash accused the Appeals Board of arbitrarily denying its claim and taking advantage of the tribe's need to acquire land for additional housing, then failing to properly investigate Camp 4's 2010 sale, which the tribe also contends was not a fair market transaction.