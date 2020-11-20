Santa Barbara County DA Joyce Dudley reappointed chairwoman of POST

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley, of Santa Barbara, was reappointed chairwoman of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served in that capacity since 2016, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

The position requires state Senate confirmation and carries no compensation.

POST was established in 1959 to set minimum selection and training standards for California law enforcement officers and departments. It is funded by penalty assessments on criminal offenders and traffic fines rather than taxes.

The program is voluntary and incentive-based, and more than 600 agencies participate.

A member of POST since 2013, Dudley has served as the county’s district attorney since 2010 and was a deputy district attorney for the county from 1990 to 2010.

Prior to that, she was director of Child Development Programs at the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission from 1984 to 1988 and Child Development director at the Children’s Home Society of California from 1979 to 1984.

She earned a master of education degree in early childhood education from Antioch University, a master of arts degree in education from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a juris doctor from the Santa Barbara College of Law.

