You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Barbara County Jail custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Santa Barbara County Jail custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman. 

The deputy was not experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus and was tested as part of broad surveillance testing of all custody staff, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The deputy worked in an assignment that did not involve any contact or supervision of inmates. 

The total number of sheriff's deputies who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 42, with 40 having recovered. The deputies who remain on leave include one sheriff's deputy and one custody deputy, according to Zick. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

+2
Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Local
alert top story

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated
  • 0

Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or “moderate,” tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Lompoc hospital foundation calls off 2020 golf fundraiser, eyes return in 2021
Local

Lompoc hospital foundation calls off 2020 golf fundraiser, eyes return in 2021

  • wjacobson
  • Updated
  • 0

The annual tournament, which serves as the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit foundation, was initially planned for May 15, but was rescheduled to Oct. 23 in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. This week, however, the decision was made by the foundation’s Special Events Committee to completely call it off.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News