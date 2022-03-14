In-person visitations have resumed on a limited basis at the Santa Barbara County Jail after they were suspended in September 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokeswoman.

Visitations were reinstated Monday after the jail staff received support from Wellpath and Public Health officials when pandemic conditions throughout the county improved, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

New coronavirus infections across the county have continued dropping since January, from a daily case rate of 260.7 per 100,000 people on Jan. 10 to 5.3 per 100,000 people on March 7, according to data.

Staff at the jail initially suspected visitations as a measure to prevent coronavirus infections within staff and inmates, according to Zick.

Visitors are required to follow coronavirus restrictions that remain in place, including wearing a mask when entering the facility, following social distancing markets in seating areas and respecting space between other visitors.

Visitors will only get to remove their masks when using the phone, according to Zick.

Additionally, visitors will be allowed inside at hourly intervals, with visits lasting no longer than 30 minutes to allow for sanitizing before the next group.

Visitors are expected to check in at the Main Jail lobby and encouraged to do so early so that waiting lists can be fairly maintained, due to anticipated interest.

Zick said all efforts have been made to maximize visitations while also maintaining safety for visitors and inmates.

Visitation schedules have been created for the Main Jail that allow social distancing between visitors and can be found at www.sbsheriff.org, under the category of Commands and Divisions, Custody Operations, Visit an Inmate.