Santa Barbara County law enforcement reminding residents to stay home, not forcing

The latest figures released on Sunday show there are at least 4,643 confirmed cases and 101 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the state, according to Department of Public Health officials.

Sheriff's calls for service, jail bookings drop; domestic disturbances increase amid coroanvirus pandemic The number of jail inmates, as well as bookings and calls for service, have dropped in Santa Barbara County while calls for domestic disturbances increased since a COVID-19 pandemic was declared on March 11.

At least 64 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, public health officials said.

Murillo's cousin drove from Sacramento to visit just before the executive order went into effect, but she didn't get a chance to see him until Sunday night when they all met at the CVS parking lot.

Murillo, a local school district employee who lives alone, said home confinement has given her lots of time to think about her son, who died of a drug overdose in 2018.

"We were all kind of going stir crazy, and we thought let's all just gather somewhere and meet," Murillo said, adding that the deputy was "super nice" and understood the situation.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Saturday I had a really rough day and I just needed to get out," Murillo said, adding that she doesn't believe anyone reported her gathering.