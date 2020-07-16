Santa Barbara County needs more data tracking in jail population reduction, criminal justice heads say

Santa Barbara County’s criminal justice leaders, speaking at a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, supported expanding diversion programs to reduce the County Jail population, but they also said more resources and more data collection and analysis are needed to determine which programs are working.
Assuring diversity and inclusion in the services the county provides is embedded in the county’s mission, and programs have already been launched to increase diversity and inclusion not only in public services but also in the county’s work force, officials said.
Those were just a few of the points made during a report on “Criminal Justice and Racial Equity in Santa Barbara County,” that supervisors asked staff to prepare in June and received at the special meeting.
At press time Thursday evening, supervisors had only heard from a handful of 40 people who signed up to speak during the public comment period and had not yet provided any direction to staff in light of what they heard.
The board called for the report during a hearing on the same topics in June in response to protests and pleas for criminal justice reform across the county following the May 25 death of George Floyd, who was Black, under the knee of a White Minneapolis police officer.
Part of the request was also driven by the major reduction in the number of people in County Jail stemming from efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, and supervisors’ desire to know if the programs that led to the reduction could be continued after the pandemic ends.
The heads of five departments that make up the county’s criminal justice partners told the board that efforts to reduce the number of people incarcerated at the jail had begun, in some cases, more than a decade ago through diversion programs.
But COVID-19 forced the county to push through additional programs, and Floyd’s death represented a turning point.
“It feels as though this might be a moment to make some changes,” said Barney Melekian, assistant county executive officer, who has 50 years of experience in law enforcement and local government and provided an overview of inmate reductions.
Following a peak in average daily jail population of 1,073 in 2016, the number of incarcerations has shown a steady decline to 904 so far in 2020 and was projected to fall to 753 by 2027, although those figures did not include reduction efforts from the response to COVID-19.
Diversion programs that contributed to the downward trend included a sobering center, specialty courts, a Crisis Stabilization Unit, co-response teams consisting of trained deputies and a behavioral wellness professional, holistic defense, the district attorney’s diversion process, the sheriff’s treatment program and the Probation Department’s housing programs.
“We are very supportive of diversion — we want them diverted from jail,” Sheriff Bill Brown said.
“There is more potential for diversion,” he added, but noted that will require money, personnel and housing.
District Attorney Joyce Dudley said her office has reduced the number of cases where charges are filed by looking more closely at their merits, and reduced the number of convicts on probation.
“We always balance wisdom, justice and the ramifications … ,” Dudley said, noting in 2019 her office rejected 23% of the cases referred to it.
She said she’s hoping for a felony diversion program and, in general, it’s better to provide diversion programs in the community rather than in the jail.
Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman said the Probation Department has taken a number of steps, including increasing the number of people on pretrial supervision, recalculating what determines a probation violation and using the revocation of probation more judiciously.
“If we continue at the current level, we’ll require additional resources,” she said.
Public Defender Tracy Macuga made a plea for continuing “zero bail” releases of arrestees.
“Money bail creates a two-tiered justice system, one for the wealthy and one for everybody else,” she said, adding that 88% of those released on zero bail have not reoffended. “Zero bail, or the end of the money bail system, is one piece of the puzzle for lowering our jail population.”
But Macuga also said the district attorney wields the greatest power in the criminal justice system by deciding who gets charged, what they are charged with and what penalties are sought.
“Her greatest power is the power to effect change,” she said, also asking why probation terms for North County people are longer than for those in the South County, five years vs. three years.
Alice Gleghorn, director of the Behavioral Wellness Department, said the county has benefited from grants for diversion and the Sobering Center and must continue those programs.
“We need to look into the future into how we continue to fund these programs if they’re proved to be successful,” she said, advising the board to look at using nonprofit organizations outside the jail to provide therapeutic services.
Wendy Sims-Moten, executive director of First 5 of Santa Barbara County, said the county must make sure to “have cultural proficiency in our own house.”
“In this era of racial equity and diversity, we really have to look at how we do our work,” she said. “People aren’t always willing to walk in other people’s shoes, especially when theirs are so comfortable.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.