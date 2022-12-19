Inmates and staff at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria received a little holiday cheer Monday with the delivery of holiday gift bags, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen noodles, shampoo and conditioner, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Over the weekend, volunteers assembled the items into 875 gift bags that were distributed to both inmates and staff members at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on Sunday and the Northern Branch Jail on Monday, she said.

The holiday gift bags were a joint effort of the Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, chaplain program and Impact Ministry.

This is the fifth year that Impact Ministry has brought holiday joy to inmates and staff of the County Sheriff’s Office, Zick said.