Santa Barbara County Sheriff's custody deputy, inmate test positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy and an inmate at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman.

Both the deputy, who works part-time, and the inmate, who was housed in the jail's general population, received positive test results on Thursday, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The custody deputy, who works one to two days per week in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates, was tested on July 1 as part of a Sheriff's Office employee sweep.

The inmate was showing symptoms and was examined by medical staff on July 12, then transferred to a negative pressure housing area, where they were tested for coronavirus, according to Zick, adding that the inmate remains medically isolated.

Jail staff working with public health officials have quarantined the inmate's previous cellmates, retested them for coronavirus and are conducting contact tracing, Zick added.

Thirty-two Sheriff's employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 22 of them recovering and returning to work.

Six inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at the Main Jail, with one recovery and return to general population, three released from custody and two that are isolated and being treated, Zick said.