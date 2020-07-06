Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday as part of a sweep of all custody staff, according to a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
The deputy, who was asymptomatic, last had contact with inmates on June 30, when she wore an N95 mask, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Since then, the deputy had been off shift as part of her regular schedule.
Contact tracing and testing of inmates and staff continues, Zick said.
Last week, three custody staff members and a patrol deputy tested positive for the virus and are self-isolating at home.
Wanted for Felony evading an officer, causing injury
Name: Jesseca Butkovic
Also Known As: Jesseca Berthiaume
Date of Birth: 10-15-89
Height: 5-5
Weight: 160
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039177
Date Issued: 10-15-89
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=2800.3 VC F OFF=2800.4 VC F OFF=2800.2(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M
Wanted for Felony child endangerment
Name: Mariel Nenejian
Also Known As: Mariel Holcomb
Date of Birth: 4-19-82
Height: 5-4
Weight: 115
Warrant No: WARR#=WR034723
Date Issued: 4-19-82Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=273A(A) PC F
Wanted for Felony resisting arrest
Name: Russell Bridge
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-21-65
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Complexion: White male adult, blonde hair, blue eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR032170
Date Issued: 8-1-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=69 PC F
Wanted for Felony domestic assault
Name: Joshua Bradbury Also Known As: Date of Birth: 8-16-71 Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 Build: Bro Complexion: Blu Warrant No: R031820 Date Issued: 3-18-20 Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=273.5(A) PC
Wanted for Probation violation / felony resisting arrest
Name: Luis Alvarado
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-27-74
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039275
Date Issued: 5-6-20
Bail Amount: None
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=69 PC F
Wanted for Felony vehicle theft / Possess controlled substances for sale
Name: Matthew Lytle
Also Known As: Matthew Delaloza
Date of Birth: 12-16-1984
Height: 5-8
Weight: 180
Warrant No: WR039378
Date Issued: 6-12-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: PC 978.5 / 11378 H&S / 1203.2 PC / 10851 VC
Wanted for felony battery, false imprisonment, possess controlled substance
Name: Anthony Navarro
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-18-95
Height: 5-7
Weight: 140
Build: 7-18-95
Warrant No: WR039473
Date Issued: 6-18-20
Bail Amount: $75,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=236 PC M
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Armando Reyes
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-31-99
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200
Warrant No: WR039498
Date Issued: 6-26-20
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=245(A)(4) PC F
Wanted for Probation violation / Identity theft, conspiracy, welfare fraud.
Name: Andrew Brown
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-20-75Height: 5-11Weight: 185Build:Complexion:Warrant No: WARR#=WR032234Date Issued: 8-2-19Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=530.5(A) PC F
Wanted for First Degree Burglary
Name: Stephanie Herrera
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-7-91
Height: 5-4
Weight: 127
Warrant No: WR039470
Date Issued: 6-18-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=459 PC F 1ST D OFF=459 PC F 1ST D
