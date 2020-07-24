Santa Barbara County sheriff's employee tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office staff member assigned to the Main Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. 

The civilian employee was tested as part of a staff sweep on Tuesday, with results coming back positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The employee last worked on Tuesday in a position that does not require direct contact with inmates and has been on regular days off since Wednesday, Zick said. 

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 36, with 25 returning to work after recovering. Staff recovering at home include five custody deputies, four civilian staff and two patrol deputies. 

