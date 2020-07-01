Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office data show decrease in arrests, use of force

Uses of force by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies decreased during law enforcement operations but increased for custody operations between 2017 and 2019, according to statistics released Tuesday.

The annual number of arrests also declined over a 10-year period, according to the statistics released by the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill Brown attributed the drop in arrests and use-of-force incidents to several factors, including de-escalation and crisis intervention training for deputies and the use of co-response teams composed of a specially trained deputy and a county mental health professional.

Teams respond to calls involving people experiencing mental health crises for the purpose of providing treatment instead of jail, according to Cherylynn Lee, a Sheriff's Office psychologist.

The first co-response team was piloted in 2018 and expanded to three teams in 2019, with one in North County and two in South County.

"Underpinning all of these factors is the long-standing and ongoing expectation that the members of the Sheriff's Office treat all people we serve with respect, courtesy, professionalism and fairness," Brown said.