Santa Barbara County sheriff's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and reported locating a 30-year-old male victim. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were later found to be negative after they were retested with several employees, whose results also turned out to be negative, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street. No victims or suspects were located in the area, but officers reported finding evidence that a shooting had occurred.
Thousands of unlicensed cannabis plants and several hundred pounds of dried product linked to a grow site near Highway 166 were seized by detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office following a search warrant on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman.
Officials defended "significant measures" used to protect inmates and the public while containing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesman responding to an Inspector General's report.
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy is facing separate lawsuits filed in June over a DUI-related collision that involved multiple vehicles and injured six people, including a District Attorney's Office investigator, along Highway 154 in September 2019.