A plan to reduce overtime costs incurred by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and enhance recruitment and retention of new employees was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors after hearing a report on the issue from the County Executive Office.

But not all supervisors were convinced the efforts being made were adequate nor anything beyond what has been done and hasn’t worked.

The report noted the high overtime costs are due to a shortage of employees, especially sworn personnel, that requires existing employees to work excessive amounts of overtime to cover shifts and duties.

But the department is having difficulty recruiting new employees even as it is facing the largest number of retirements and loss of personnel in its history.

Supervisors agreed to continue a $2 million set-aside from revenues from Proposition 172 to mitigate overtime beyond the baseline with a detailed accounting of the reasons at the end of the year.

The board also included three options that included using the county’s New Hire Incentive Program, costs of which would be reimbursed; augmenting the custody branch with nonsworn sheriff’s service technicians, agreeing to add six at a cost of $648,000 in Prop. 172 funds; and using data to identify funding priorities and tradeoffs with other General Fund needs.

However, fiscal and policy analyst Nicole Parmelee told the board more data collection and analysis are needed to track what’s driving overtime, develop an overtime baseline and assess staffing needs once positions are filled.

Parmelee said the Sheriff’s Department has averaged $2.7 million in unbudgeted overtime over the past five years, but she pointed out the overtime budget has never reflected the actual costs.

For example, the overtime budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $4.1 million, yet the actual overtime in the 2021-22 fiscal year was more than $12 million.

“Currently, the department is trending to exceed $17 million overtime by year end, which would be by far the highest year on record, although salary and benefit savings would offset much of that amount,” Parmelee said.

She said the department has averaged 26.6 vacancies among sworn personnel over the last five years, with 60% of those custody deputies.

Sheriff Bill Brown pointed out overtime costs were on a downward trend until the 2021-22 fiscal year, blaming much of that on the loss of personnel and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said providing a recruitment bonus to existing employees, who are the department’s “best recruiters,” for individuals who are referred to the department.

“I’m optimistic, one way or the other, we’re going to get back to where we need to be, in terms of our staffing, and we’ll continue to come to you and have that discussion about trying to incrementally increase our staffing to get back to somewhere — we’ll probably never get back to where we were at the zenith in 2007, we know that — but we hope to bridge the gap … ,” Brown said.

But 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart was pessimistic about the hiring and retention efforts.

“I’m not getting a sense of urgency with this,” Hart said. “I don’t see progress. I don’t see a reason for optimism. … It sounds to me like we’re doing the same things we’ve been doing for five years and getting the same result.”

He asserted other agencies were doing much better in recruitment.

Brown responded that the Sheriff’s Department has a 10% vacancy rate among sworn staff, while three of the county’s city police agencies have vacancy rates of 20% to 25%.

He also said a “false narrative” about brutal policing nationwide following the death of George Floyd has prevented some people from entering law enforcement, and that needs to be countered.

“We need to fix the problem and not try to fix blame,” Brown said.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson agreed with the “false narrative” assertion.

“It’s really sad the exception becomes the rule in some people’s minds,” he said.