A final independent audit of the Northern Branch Jail construction found no issues with financial schedules that show the current amount spent on the project, from its inception Jan. 15, 2013, to completion Dec. 7, 2021, at just under $118.6 million.

Of that amount, $80 million consists of state funds provided through the California Board of State and Community Corrections and just over $38.6 million in money contributed by Santa Barbara County, according to a report from the General Services Department.

The audit report from Brown Armstrong Certified Public Accountants was quietly approved Feb. 15 by the Board of Supervisors as part of the administrative agenda, consisting of items usually approved without comment unless pulled for discussion by a supervisor or member of the public.

As a result of the approval, the county intended to submit the report and a final invoice to the state for reimbursement of $4 million in retention funds, which county officials expect to receive before the end of the fiscal year June 30.

The total spent to date is $818,740 below the current project budget of nearly $119.5 million.

A budget summary note in the audit shows the state-approved budget at just under $115 million and listed almost $4.5 million in county money not eligible for state reimbursement or local match funds.

The audit noted ineligible costs were still being incurred at the Dec. 7 conclusion of the audit.

“There are always a few expenses that come in afterward,” explained Lynne Dible, assistant director of the General Services Department.

Recognizing the need for a North County jail even before the Santa Maria Jail was closed by budget cuts, supervisors authorized the purchase of 50 acres at the corner of Betteravia and Black roads west of Santa Maria in June 2011 for just over $5 million.

A project was approved and a special capital projects fund was created in January 2013, with about $8.9 million of General Fund money transferred to cover the start of construction prior to state reimbursements, the audit report noted.

State funding was secured, with the county required to provide a 10% match.

County officials initially estimated the actual construction costs at $67 million, but when the three submitted bids were opened in April 2016, the lowest bid exceeded that cost by $10.7 million, according to reports at the time.

The audit notes said the bids resulted in the total project costs to exceed the approved budget by almost $14.8 million.

After the state refused to cover the increase, supervisors voted to pick up the tab and transferred almost $12.8 million from the General Fund, with nearly $1.9 million added from Senate Bill 1022, to bring the overall budget to just under $110.8 million.

Additional funds were later allocated for additional costs to bring the current total project budget to nearly $119.5 million.

Originally, the county planned to build a 305-bed jail, but that later grew into the higher-cost 376-bed state-of-the-art facility focused less on punishing people for crimes and more on rehabilitating and reintegrating inmates into society.

Construction of the jail suffered a delay and additional costs after project architect Rosser International Inc. informed the county in June 2019 that it was going out of business and would no longer supply architectural, engineering and related professional design services.

The county subsequently filed a lawsuit against Rosser in July 2019.

But other issues led to delays and cost increases, including an earthwork contractor refusing to execute a subcontract, winter storms, contractor coordination problems, material delays and design changes resulting from errors and omissions and to meet regulatory requirements.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the jail Nov. 18, 2021, but it wasn’t occupied until Jan. 22 this year when inmates were transferred up from the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.