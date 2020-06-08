Santa Barbara man arrested in connection to fatal head-on collision on Hwy 154

Michael Kai Liu, 31, of Arroyo Grande was killed and Oscar Pereyra, 61, of Santa Barbara was critically injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle head-on collision that required heavy extrication on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Michael Kai Liu, 31, of Arroyo Grande was killed and Oscar Pereyra, 61, of Santa Barbara was critically injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle head-on collision that required heavy extrication on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Michael Kai Liu, 31, of Arroyo Grande was killed and Oscar Pereyra, 61, of Santa Barbara was critically injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle head-on collision that required heavy extrication on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Oscar Pereyra, 61, was arrested after his 2000 Toyota Tacoma collided head-on with a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by 31-year-old Michael Kai Liu of Arroyo Grande on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Pereyra was traveling eastbound on Highway 154 at an undetermined speed when he crossed the double-yellow line directly into the path of Liu's vehicle, which was traveling in the opposite lane at approximately 40 mph, according to CHP Officer Shannon Sams.
The collision's impact flipped the Toyota onto its roof, smashing its front end, and crushed the Sonata's front end. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the westbound lanes of traffic for several hours.
Liu sustained major injuries and died at the scene, Sams said, while Pereyra was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries after he was extricated from his vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Sams at 805-967-1234.
Santa Barbara County prosecutors added three more charges and one additional victim to the complaint against former Buellton yearbook salesman accused of sexually abusing several teenage boys, including three from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to court records.
A federal class-action lawsuit was filed against Lompoc prison officials on Friday, accusing them of failing to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among inmates and staff inside the facility.
A former Goleta bus operator was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in state prison for felony DUI charges stemming from a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos that injured several passengers.
Michael Kai Liu, 31, of Arroyo Grande was killed and Oscar Pereyra, 61, of Santa Barbara was critically injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle head-on collision that required heavy extrication on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Michael Kai Liu, 31, of Arroyo Grande was killed and Oscar Pereyra, 61, of Santa Barbara was critically injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle head-on collision that required heavy extrication on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Michael Kai Liu, 31, of Arroyo Grande was killed and Oscar Pereyra, 61, of Santa Barbara was critically injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle head-on collision that required heavy extrication on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.