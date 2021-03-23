Santa Barbara man charged in June 2020 gross vehicular manslaughter death of Nipomo pharmacist

A Santa Barbara man was charged last week with gross vehicular manslaughter in a head-on collision that killed a Nipomo pharmacist along Highway 154 in June 2020.

Oscar Pereyra, 61, is facing the felony more than nine months after Michael Kai Liu, 31, of Arroyo Grande died in the crash.

The collision also resulted in an enhancement for Pereyra, who is suspected of using his vehicle as a deadly weapon to commit the felony, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.

During his hearing on March 15, the judge scheduled an arraignment for Pereyra on June 18 at Superior Court in Santa Barbara. An attorney has yet to be listed for Pereyra.

The collision occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. on June 5, when a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by Pereyra veered into the path of and collided with Liu's 2009 Hyundai Sonata near East Camino Cielo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Liu, who worked at the CVS in Nipomo, was traveling to a part-time job in Santa Barbara before the collision, according to his wife, Lin Lin. He died at the scene.

Pereyra, who sustained major injuries, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was not booked into County Jail but, instead, received a citation for second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, according to court records. A booking photo was not available.