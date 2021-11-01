A Santa Barbara man was killed Sunday in a rollover collision along Highway 1, south of Lompoc, according to officials.
The collision was reported at 5:30 p.m. just north of Jalama Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged vehicle that had rolled over into a tree. Heavy extrication was needed to pull the driver from the vehicle, according to Bertucelli.
The driver, who was not identified, was transported by firefighters to Lompoc Valley Medical Center where he later died, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.