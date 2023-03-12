The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has recently applied for a grant from the State of California Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Vehicle program, that would allow it to continue and expand patrols and response to ATV riding in riverbeds in the Santa Ynez Valley, near the cities of Lompoc and Santa Maria.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the agency applied for the grant on March 3 in an effort to increase patrolling and enforcement of areas where illegal off-road vehicles are being used. The agency reported it is receiving calls from the community about riders in the area and said the riders are violating a number of state and county ordinances.
In addition to the potential of breaking laws and ordinances, the release states that riding in these areas leads to damage to private property and degradation of the environment.
While the majority of the grant would be dedicated to areas in the Santa Ynez Valley and near Lompoc, operations funded by the grant would also take place in the Santa Maria and the Cuyama valleys.
The public has an opportunity to comment and provide feedback before the final application which is due on June 5. The public can view the online grant application and submit comments through May 1.
The public can view the application by going to the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program website at ohv.parks.ca.gov.
To comment on the application, click on “Grants” and then on “Online Grants Application (OLGA).” Finish the commenting process by following the directions on the menu bar on the left side of the screen.
This is the ninth year the sheriff’s office has applied for grant funding for OHV enforcement in Santa Barbara County.