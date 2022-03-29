A Santa Maria man who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Jail on Sunday was apprehended Monday night by detectives in San Luis Obispo and two additional people, including an accomplice, were arrested in the effort to recapture him.

Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, was arrested by sheriff's detectives in the 1000 block of of Olive Street at about 10:30 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said Camarillo-Sanchez initially escaped from the Main Jail facility located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, using help from 24-year-old Angelli Mariah Roman, of Santa Maria, who waited in a nearby getaway car.

Camarillo-Sanchez was re-booked into the Main Jail on charges that include escape from jail and conspiracy, both felonies; and misdemeanor violation of a court order. His bail was listed at $1.39 million, according to Zick.

Records show Camarillo-Sanchez was originally booked into Santa Barbara County Jail Jan. 9 on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges.

After Sunday's escape, the Main Jail was placed on lockdown while patrol deputies and sheriff's K-9 unit responded to the area to search for Camarillo-Sanchez, according to Zick.

Sheriff’s officials used social media accounts to alert the public and share Camarillo-Sanchez's information along with a request that witnesses call 911 if they saw him.

Through their cooperation with custody staff to locate Camarillo-Sanchez, sheriff's detectives learned that Camarillo-Sanchez had planned his escape with Roman, who waited near the Main Jail in a getaway vehicle, according to Zick.

Detectives then tracked Roman to Santa Maria and arrested her at 9:41 p.m. for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln and Orchard streets. Additional charges that included conspiracy and aiding in the escape of a prisoner were added to her arrest, according to Zick.

In addition, 24-year-old Janelle Dantane Hodges, of Santa Maria, was a passenger in Roman's vehicle during the stop and she was arrested on a felony accessory charge, Zick added.

Zick said Hodges and Roman were booked into the Main Jail, although Hodges was released pursuant to Emergency Rule 4 — a court order adopted in April 2020 due to COVID-19 that allows for people to be released with $0 bail if they are accused of nonserious offenses — while Roman was held with a bail listed at $15,000.