A Santa Maria man who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Jail on Sunday was apprehended Monday night by detectives in San Luis Obispo, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, was arrested by sheriff's detectives in the 1000 block of of Olive Street at about 10:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said Camarillo-Sanchez initially escaped from the Main Jail facility located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara at 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

San Luis Obispo Police dispatchers received a call for suspicious activity at a hotel located in the 1000 block of Olive Street at 9:29 p.m., and a field interview was conducted, logs show.

At 10:19 p.m., San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office dispatchers' logs show a call for a K-9 deputy to assist another agency, although the response was canceled at 10:29 p.m., just before arrival.

Zick added that booking charges, bail and other information will be shared on Tuesday morning.

Camarillo-Sanchez was initially booked into Santa Barbara County Jail Jan. 9 on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges.