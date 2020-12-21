You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Juvenile Hall staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County Probation Department staff member assigned to Santa Maria Juvenile Hall tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is self-isolating at home, according to a spokeswoman. 

The staff member left the facility early after experiencing mild symptoms and took a test with their personal physician, which returned positive, according to probation spokeswoman Karyn Milligan. 

The staff member consistently wore a face mask while on duty and will not be returning to work until a sufficient quarantine period has occurred. 

The Probation Department conducted contract tracing and determined only one additional staff member was potentially exposed, according to Milligan, adding that no youth, contract or other personnel were contacted. 

