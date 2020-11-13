Seven military veterans were honored in Santa Maria Friday, not only for the sacrifice they made for their country, but for their successful completion of Veterans Treatment Court.

The ceremony, held in the county supervisors room at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building rather than a Santa Barbara County Superior Court room, was the first treatment court graduation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Chairs were spaced apart to accommodate physical distancing guidelines.

It was a hybrid ceremony, meaning some of the graduates were physically present inside the room, while Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns administered the graduation from Department 5 at the courthouse.

“There is no greater honor, no privilege, in my mind that can be given to a judge than to preside over the veterans treatment court,” Kuns said. “Hopefully we won’t have to have many of these virtual graduations.”

The ceremony wasn’t filled with the pomp of previous VTC graduations, and hugging or embracing weren't allowed, but it was nonetheless an important milestone for the graduates and an emotional moment for some officials who helped the veterans succeed.

Those included among the guest speakers were Steve Baird, CEO/president of the Echo Group and a Marine Corps veteran; Marine veteran Cody Elliott; and Derrick Wright, an Air Force veteran who was one of the graduates. Wright was among the three veterans in attendance, while four others appeared virtually.

Originally from Alabama, Wright entered the program in March 2019. He served from 2013 to 2018 as a military police officer and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

During his time in the program, Wright stayed at Camp Flores, a house for homeless or recovering vets run by the Echo Group and located in the 400 block of Church Street in Santa Maria.

He didn’t want to talk about what landed him in the program, but said the coronarvius was what it took for him to say “enough is enough.”

“[COVID-19] made it easy to not get in trouble,” Wright said. “I’m working my butt off, and I’m still working my butt off, which is a blessing.”

Wright praised Baird for letting him stay at Camp Flores, even though there were times he thinks he should have been kicked out.

Baird himself went through the court, graduating in 2014, and credits the program for saving his life. It was so successful for him that he became a mentor.

Established in 2011 in Santa Maria, the court provides a coordinated response from various local agencies and nonprofits for veterans who enter the criminal justice system and struggle with addiction, mental illness or quality of life issues. If they successfully complete the 12- to 18-month program, they could even have their cases dismissed.

“The one thing that stood out to me about veterans court is that there were people just like me,” Baird said. “Your journey has delivered you to a new place and it’s what you do from this point on that matters for the rest of your life. For me I found success in giving back and I never let that go.”

Elliott, who is originally from Pismo Beach but now lives in Brazil, delivered an inspirational speech to those in attendance. He was on his second deployment with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines in Afghanistan in 2011 when a teammate struck an improvised explosive device. As he rushed to help, Elliott struck a secondary device. The attack left him with a leg amputation below the left knee.

A year after the incident, he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, and fought the urge to give up but didn't. Originally a surfer, he discovered rock climbing, which helped him through his ordeal.

"At the end of the day, it all came down to my decisions, but how can I better myself for these people who have given me their all?" Elliott said, inviting the graduates to become mentors themselves. "You are now in a position to lead and to mentor others who are probably going through the same sh-- you're going through."

