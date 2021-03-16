Search in Kristin Smart case concludes Tuesday with no new information released

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, whose personnel worked for nearly two days at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, ended the search Tuesday without releasing any new information.

Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant Monday at Flores’ home in the 700 block of White Court shortly before 8 a.m., according to spokesman Tony Cipolla, adding that cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar were authorized in the search. Ruben Flores is the father of Paul Flores, the prime suspect in the case.

Crews worked behind yellow police tape and continued their efforts Tuesday morning, scanning the backyard with the radar for a second day in a row.

A blue pop-up canopy was seen covering portions of the backyard where crews appeared to have dug small holes and filled them back in, and placed items into orange buckets before carrying them away.

At one point, crews moved the canopy to another spot in the yard near a small grove of avocado trees, then moved it back to its original position near the house. Sheriff’s personnel were also seen going in and out of the back porch area of the house carrying shovels.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson was on scene throughout the day, although he did not speak to reporters. Flores, who left the residence when deputies arrived on Monday, returned home in his red SUV Tuesday before leaving once again. He did not speak to reporters.