Second Santa Maria Juvenile Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Maria Juvenile Hall employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the second staff member to become infected with the virus, according to a spokeswoman Tuesday.

The employee, who works for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, tested positive for the coronavirus following an outbreak at Juvenile Hall last week that also infected four juveniles, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.

The Probation Department had previously developed a comprehensive coronavirus outbreak response plan, which includes transferring juveniles with positive tests to a designated medical unit within the facility and expanded testing for all staff and juveniles.

All youth entering the facility are moved into an intake unit for a 14-day quarantine period and receive enhanced monitoring and screening for signs of illness, Milligan said, adding they are tested for the coronavirus before transferring to a living facility.

As of Tuesday, there are 26 juveniles from the Probation Department being housed at the facility.

The names of staff and youth who tested positive are being withheld for medical confidentiality reasons, Milligan said.