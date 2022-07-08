A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed by Lompoc federal inmates against U.S. prison officials who are accused of cruel and unusual punishment for not doing enough to stop an outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall approved the settlement on June 27, more than two years after five inmates filed the class-action against Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, and Louis Milsunic, identified as the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex warden at the time, Los Angeles federal court records show. Filings list the current warden as Bryan Birkholz.
Five inmates — Yonnedil Torres, Vincent Reed, Felix Garcia, Andre Brown and Shawn Fears — filed the class-action lawsuit May 16, 2020 with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the nearly 2,700 inmates at the prison complex, which includes the low security Federal Correctional Institution, the medium security U.S. Penitentiary and satellite camps.
The plaintiffs sought early release and to enforce the March 26, 2020 and April 3, 2020 memoranda issued by then U.S. Attorney General William Barr, and federal legislation, authorizing home confinement for inmates vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs and from the BOP did not return emails seeking comment.
The outbreak at the prison was initially detected at the end of March 2020, weeks after the pandemic was declared, and infected about 1,200 inmates, and resulted in five deaths.
Under the terms of the settlement, officials agree to review all inmates within the settlement class for home confinement pursuant to Barr's memos, current BOP guidance and in accordance to several court orders, including the July 14 2020 preliminary injunction ordering officials to identify and release vulnerable inmates.
Inmates considered vulnerable to the coronavirus included those in post-conviction, future inmates in custody at Lompoc FCI and USP Lompoc, and those who have underlying health conditions such as serious heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes, asthma, obesity, HIV and other immuno-compromised conditions, according to the settlement.
Additionally, officials were ordered to "continue to make full and speedy use of their authority" under the CARES Act when evaluating each inmate's eligibility for home confinement and coronavirus risk factors.
The settlement also sets conditions of confinement, including testing of inmates who've had close or direct contact with those infected with the coronavirus, daily testing of inmates in quarantine, worker screenings and the provision of monthly updates to plaintiffs' attorneys.
In addition, medical isolation using the Special Housing Unit must be "operationally distinct" from disciplinary or administrative restricted housing and include daily medical visits, access to mental health services and increased access to telephones "to maintain health and connection during isolation," according to the settlement.
Both parties agreed that the settlement isn't considered an admission of liability or wrongdoing.
The settlement will remain in effect until either Dec. 17, 2022, the federal coronavirus emergencies are terminated or when the Attorney General determines that emergency conditions "no longer materially affect" the BOP functions -- whichever is sooner, records show.