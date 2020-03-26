Sheriff's calls for service, jail bookings drop; domestic disturbances increase amid coroanvirus pandemic

Since March 15, at least 26 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, according to public health officials.

Brown attributes the drop in bookings to the efforts of patrol deputies, who have been encouraged to limit arrests to keep people out of jail.

The California Health and Safety Code allows Sheriff's deputies to enforce the stay at home order, Brown said, although they are relying more on compliance from the public instead of enforcement.

If it comes to enforcement, Brown said deputies are likely to first give someone an explanation then, if necessary, a warning and possibly a misdemeanor citation.

A person can ultimately be arrested and jailed for noncompliance, Brown said.

In addition to the drop in bookings, the number of jail inmates in the county has dropped to 766, the lowest number in more than a decade, according to Brown.

In the past week, 26 inmates were released early and several more are being considered for alternatives other than jail.

The drop in the jail population is mainly attributed to ongoing jail reduction efforts, according to Sheriff's spokesperson Raquel Zick.