Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered Sunday from a pond at Waller Park in Santa Maria, according to the County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the sheriff’s dive team recovered the body from the pond, and the Sheriff’s Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious.
No further information was available as of Tuesday afternoon, including whether the man carried any ID, his approximate age, any description or when and how the body was discovered.
The 154-acre Waller Park, located on Orcutt Road south of the city limits, has a couple of ponds with fish, ducks and geese and is managed by the County Parks Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.