Sheriff’s Office adjusts staffing after deputies test positive for COVID-19

In addition, staff and officers are “sprinkled” throughout the county in separate sheriff’s facilities, such as in trailers behind the station — or even at home — to maintain distance from each other, Zick said.

A watch officer usually stationed at the front desk now is handling calls remotely.

“It’s really interesting walking the halls because everybody is spread out,” Zick said. “It’s a very different feel internally.”

More effort is also being taken to clean and disinfect sheriff's facilities, Zick said.

Every person assigned to the Santa Maria station has an N95 mask and goes through a screening procedure before starting the workday.

All touched surfaces are wiped down frequently, and patrol cars are cleaned before they leave. Cleaning supplies — spray bottles, sanitizing wipes, etc. — are readily available throughout the stations.

Although Zick could not provide an exact number, she said the Sheriff's Office has made additional purchases of cleaning supplies and masks.

It’s a balancing act of getting the most cost-effective supplies and having them in general, she added.