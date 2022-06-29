The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday has invited the public to submit applications by June 30 for an upcoming Citizens Academy starting in July, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look for those interested in the local law enforcement career field.

The Citizens Academy training sessions begin July 11 and will be held on Monday nights from 6 to 9 p.m., continuing until Aug. 22, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. She added a morning session will be held for graduation and a barbecue on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Classes will be held at various locations in South County and participants must attend all classes in order to graduate, according to Zick.

Zick described the academy as an "engaging and informational" look behind the scenes of law enforcement hosted by the Sheriff's Office, whose officials will talk about various topics, including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics and de-escalation communication.

Additionally, participants will receive hands-on learning with firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios, according to Zick.

"This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career," Zick said.

To qualify for the academy, participants must be at least 18 years old. There are several ways to submit applications, including:

In-person drop-off at the Sheriff's Office headquarters at 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

In-person drop-off at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station at 6504 Trigo Road in Isla Vista.

Scan and email an application to Deputy Justin Schroeder at jrs3822@sbsheriff.org.

More information can be found on the Citizens Academy application form at the Sheriff's Office website at https://www.sbsheriff.org/about-us/community-outreach/citizens-academy.