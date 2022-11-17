The Lompoc Police Department is warning anyone who used ATM machines at Bank of America on North H Street to check their accounts because bank officials discovered skimmers in two machines Thursday.
Bank officials notified police of the discovery, and officers collected the devices that can capture account and credit card information and ATM card pin numbers, which is either stored in the device or transmitted to someone nearby.
Sgt. Scott Morgan said an investigation is underway, but it’s unknown how long the skimmers were in place and who might have been affected.
So investigators are advising people who used the bank’s on-site ATMs to notify Bank of America that their accounts may have been compromised and request a new ATM card, Morgan said.
He also warned residents that skimmers can be placed not only on ATMs but also on gas pumps and similar point-of-purchase devices that could lead to bank and ATM information being stolen and used without the owner’s knowledge.
Morgan advised those who use such devices to check the card insertion slot for anything unusual and if something seems suspicious to notify the machine owner or call the Lompoc Police dispatcher’s nonemergency line at 805-736-2341.