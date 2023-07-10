The Santa Maria Police Department said it believes the shooting on the night of July 7 that left a 14-year-old dead was gang-related.

The department issued a statement Sunday night that it is still actively investigating the case and no arrests have been made after a Lompoc teenager was shot and killed and a 21-year-old man from Guadalupe was also struck by gunfire on South Bradley Road, in the parking lot near the building formerly occupied by a Costco store.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, this incident is believed to be gang related in nature," Lt. Daniel Rios said. "Investigators have also learned that in mid-June 2023, the 14-year-old victim and Lompoc resident in this case was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound related to an incident in the City of Lompoc."

The Santa Maria Police Department and the Lompoc Police Department are collaborating on the investigation, Rios said.

Currently it is unknown if the Lompoc incident in June and this case are connected.

Rios said the 21-year-old victim in this case is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Santa Maria police did say it has received information following the shooting from the public and that it encourage others with information to do the same.

Those with information related to the shooting can contact Det. Hesch at (805) 928–3781 ext. 1349 or the Communications Center at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2277.

Information may be left anonymously at these numbers or online via the SMPD Anonymous Tip Line at: https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police.

At about 10 p.m. Friday night, officers from the Santa Maria Police Department were in the 1300 block of South Bradley, near the parking lot of the building formerly occupied by Costco, checking on an "extremely large gathering of vehicles and persons," Rios said.

While in the area, officers heard gunshots fired from within the large crowd. Rios said officers moved toward the gunfire and located the two gunshot wound victims amongst the crowd.

A confrontation is believed to have preceded the shooting, Rios said.