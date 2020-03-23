Solvang man arrested after alleged assault with a deadly weapon

A man was arrested Saturday on felony charges after an alleged assault in Solvang hospitalized one person with serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Fifth Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a male who had suffered serious injures and was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Details regarding the man's identity and condition were not released.

Information on the nature of the weapon used in the alleged assault also wasn't released because it would compromise the investigation, Zick said.

Elias Murcia-Aplicano, 25, of Solvang later was identified as a suspect and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bail.