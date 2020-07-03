Solvang man arrested in connection to 2018 rape of woman

A Solvang man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of raping a woman in 2018, according to a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Rick Fuette, 61, was arrested by sheriff's deputies for the alleged rape that reportedly occurred in the Santa Ynez Valley while the woman was unconscious, Zick said. The woman was not identified due to the nature of the alleged crime.
Fuette was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, although booking records indicate he has since been released. His bail was set at $100,000.
Fuette is scheduled to appear Sept. 2 at Superior Court in Santa Maria, Zick said.
