Solvang man convicted in 2006 killing of Wayne Shaw granted clemency

Family and victim advocates of a man shot to death in a 2005 Buellton road rage incident are opposing the release of his killer, who was granted clemency in June after serving less than half of a nearly 33-year sentence and is eligible for release in December.
Louis Calvin, 60, of Solvang was granted clemency by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 26, giving him an early chance at receiving parole.
Calvin was one of 34 California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmates who were granted clemency, which includes pardons and commutations, making Calvin eligible for parole nearly 10 years earlier than scheduled. He was originally eligible for parole in March 2030.
He will go before the board for the first time at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in San Quentin State Prison, where he is in custody, according to Luis Patino, a department spokesman. If granted, Calvin will be immediately released.
According to the governor's clemency proclamation, Calvin has expressed sincere remorse and has worked hard to better himself, enrolling in college courses and participating in self-help programs.
Additionally, Calvin has maintained an "exemplary" disciplinary record and has earned commendations from prison staff, Newsom said.
"The guy hasn't done anything to show remorse," said Lee Shaw, 60, who is the victim's brother. "My brother left behind a family of a wife and six kids. He was the sole provider. It was a big time loss for the community."
Calvin, a former Chumash Casino craps dealer, was convicted of manslaughter and three other counts, including shooting from a vehicle, in the killing of Wayne Shaw, 49, of Buellton on March 16, 2005, during an altercation in the parking lot of the Buellton Town Center.
The altercation began on the road minutes earlier when Wayne Shaw became enraged by Calvin's driving and followed him to the parking lot. Wayne Shaw approached Calvin's van and threw a punch, according to a witness, and was killed after he was shot in the neck. Calvin claimed self-defense.
On Oct. 20, 2006, Calvin received an almost eight-year sentence for the charges and additional 25 years for a special allegation that he used a firearm, causing death.
Lee Shaw has been in contact with Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue, who sent written communication to Newsom's office opposing Calvin's commutation prior to the decision in June.
"We felt that the original sentence was proper given the circumstances of the killing of Mr. Shaw and the impact on Mr. Shaw's family," Donahue said.
A grant of clemency doesn't automatically mean early release, according to Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor.
Several factors are considered at parole boards, including whether the inmate shows remorse and understands the seriousness of the offenses and if the crime was committed as a result of significant stress.
In his proclamation, Newsom said he carefully weighed Calvin's conduct in prison, his age and prospects for successful community re-entry.
"Mr. Calvin has dedicated himself to his rehabilitation," Newsom said. "This act of clemency for Mr. Calvin does not minimize or forgive his conduct or the harm it caused."
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.